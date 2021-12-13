Now that a new NBA season is upon us, various signature sneakers are being introduced to the market. One such model is none other than the Nike LeBron 19, which was first shown off in the latest Space Jam movie. New colorways are always being teased by Nike, and now, we have an official look at this vibrant offering which can be found through the photos below.

As you can see, this model is covered in a gorgeous yet loud blue upper, all while some yellow and pink are found peaking out on the outsole. From there, we have a red Nike swoosh on the side with some black Christmas lights wrapped around it. It's a nice festive look, however, it has yet to be revealed whether or not this is an actual Christmas colorway. Either way, these are going to stand out on your feet, which is a good thing if you like to be the talk of the court.

For now, there is no release date associated with this shoe, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

