NBA stars are some of the most influential when it comes to fashion. From the pre-game walk to the locker room to the shoes they wear out on the court, fans are always paying attention to the way players are expressing themselves. Since the days of Michael Jordan, signature shoes have been a key component of basketball culture, and in 2021, the biggest stars in the league have given us a lot to be thankful for.

From Adidas to Nike to Jordan Brand, we have seen some truly incredible signature models this year, and with 2021 coming to a close, we have decided to celebrate the 10 best from the year that is about to pass. If you don't see your favorite model on this list, be sure to convey your anger down below, as we know you guys aren't shy in the least bit.

So without further ado, here is our list.

10. Damian Lillard's Adidas Dame 7

Image via Adidas

The first entry on this list is Damian Lillard's Adidas Dame 7, which is certainly a solid model. Dame's line has always put forth some great efforts, and the Dame 7 is no exception. Unfortunately, the shoe isn't any higher on our list because it lacks standout colorways. Most of the offerings that are on the market right now aren't able to compete with some of the more extravagant shoes that Adidas has been known to produce. One could look at the Adidas Trae Young 1 and understand why Dame would only occupy the 10th spot on the list. Having said that, this silhouette is perfect for performance and as many hoopers have stated, the shoe is comfortable and gives you all of the bounce you need while getting buckets.

09. Derrick Rose's Adidas D Rose 11

Image via StockX

While D Rose might not be the player he once was, you cannot deny the strength of his signature models. Young hoopers and even those on the professional stage have always had a love for his shoes, and the Adidas D Rose 11 stands tall as one of his best so far. In fact, this is one of the few shoes on this list that could probably double as a lifestyle sneaker. The silhouette is nice and sleek, which makes it versatile for different outfits. When it comes to the court, these are made with performance in mind, and there have been no complaints from those who wear these on a game-to-game basis. Not to mention, some pretty dope colorways have already made their way to the market, which is exactly what you want if you're someone who cares about standing out on the court. For those into Adidas Basketball shoes, the D Rose 11 is a must-have.

08. Russell Westbrook's Jordan Why Not Zer0.4

Image via Nike

Russell Westbrook is one of the most colorful personalities in the entire NBA, so it only makes sense that his shoes would have the same vibe. The Jordan Why Not Zer0 series has been a successful endeavor for Westbrook and the Zer0.4 stands as his best. The colorway potential here is simply unreal, and the shoes immediately stand out on your feet, even if you're wearing all-black. The layered elements here give the shoe a transformer-type look, but it is done in a very tasteful way that doesn't take away from any of the performance elements. For years, fans have praised Westbrook for how well these shoes hold up to scrutiny, and the Zer0.4 is no exception to this rule. This shoe would be higher on our list, however, it is too similar to the previous Zer0 models, and therefore, we had to put it at 8.

07. Zion Williamson's Jordan Zion 1

Image via Nike

Much has been made of Zion Williamson's availability with the Pelicans over the last couple of years. What can't be questioned, however, is the fact that he provided fans with an incredible first foray into signature sneakers. Zion is a big guy which means he needs a big shoe that is going to provide plenty of support. In the past, big players have gotten hideous signatures. Zion, however, has completely broken that pattern with the Jordan Zion 1. The shoe has a big midsole with a sleep upper that helps compliment any build. While these might be for a big man, a point guard could wear them too, which makes them truly versatile. Not to mention, these shoes have already gotten some truly incredible colorways, which just goes to show how much range the sneaker has. Needless to say, we are excited to see what Zion provides us with, in the future.

06. Paul George's Nike PG 5

Image via Nike

When Paul George started releasing signature shoes, they were immediately lauded as some of the best in the league. With each new shoe, George provided fans with something truly exceptional. Unfortunately, with the PG 4, George and Nike lost the plot a little bit. The silhouette was underwhelming and fans just couldn't get behind the look. It was too flimsy and the colorways just weren't all that great. However, the Nike PG 5 is the return to form that fans had been hoping for. The PG 5 has a classic silhouette that lends itself well to any type of color scheme. As for the tooling, we get a nice layout on the upper, all while the midsole has all of the elements you would need for a supportive basketball shoe. So far, the PG 5 has proven to be a retail success, and if George keeps this up, the PG 6 will be even better.

05. Trae Young's Adidas Trae Young 1

Image via Adidas

Trae Young has become one of the best point guards in the entire NBA, and at just a young age, he has already led the Atlanta Hawks to an Eastern Conference Finals. With his resume in mind, it should come as no surprise that the kid would already have his own signature model. The Adidas Trae Young 1 is high on this list because it's fun. From the zig-zag midsole to the wild PEs Young has worn so far, you can't help but look at this shoe and just smile. So far, Young and Adidas have released quite a few interesting offerings, and each one is packed with personality. From the "Ice Trae" variation to the new "Christmas" colorway, fans have a lot to be excited about. Young's signature shoe is easily the most exciting thing happening within Adidas' Basketball division right now, and fans should gear up for some truly great models over the next few years.

04. LeBron James' Nike LeBron 18

Image via Nike

LeBron James was someone who had to show up on this list, perhaps based on name alone. Thankfully for the King, his shoes are worthy of mention. The Nike LeBron 18 has that thick knit upper that has made the LeBron line pop over the last few years. From there, you have that typical Air Max unit in the back heel of the shoe, that always seems to add some extra comfort to the silhouette. LeBron's line has also been focused on aesthetics, and there is no shortage of that when you take a look at all of the colorways that have come out over the past year. Nike puts a lot of care and effort into the LeBron line, and it has certainly paid off as sneakerheads are constantly being given some dope offerings. The only thing that truly holds this shoe back is that it is made for a very specific body type, that doesn't exactly suit everyone's needs. As a result, it wasn't able to crack the top three.

03. Giannis Antetokounmpo's Nike Zoom Freak 3

Image via Nike

Giannis Antetokounmpo is fresh off of an NBA title and as it stands, he and the Bucks are looking to repeat some of that success. On the sneaker front, Giannis has been pulling out all of the stops thanks to his Nike Zoom Freak series. Perhaps the best one so far has been the Nike Zoom Freak 3, which is a perfect blend of chunky dad shoes, and signature basketball sneaker. From the strap on the top of the shoe to the wavy tooling on the midsole, this is one of the more unique signature models on the market right now. In addition to its cosmetics, the shoe has also gotten some nice colorways that complement Giannis' vibrant and colorful personality. The makings of a great signature shoe is one that also shows off the personality of the athlete, and the Nike Zoom Freak 3 definitely accomplishes that.

02. Kyrie Irving's Nike Kyrie 7

Image via Nike

Kyrie Irving is one of the more enigmatic players in the league, although his signature shoes are always amazing. The Nike Kyrie 7 is no exception. We're met with a truly dope silhouette that maintains the characteristics that made the previous Kyrie silhouettes so great. From the tooling on the midsole to the mesh upper, this is easily one of the best and most detailed signature shoes on the market right now. Not to mention, every colorway is seemingly better than the last. Kyrie is a guy with a big personality, and that all comes out with these kicks. While the Illuminati obsessions might make you roll your eyes a bit, you can't help but admit that it's all pretty unique. At the end of the day, most kids want a pair of Kyrie's, and that has to account for something.

01. Kevin Durant's Nike KD 14

Image via Nike

Kevin Durant is arguably the best player in the world right now, and his signature sneaker line just so happens to be the best as well. Since his early days in the NBA, Durant has put out some incredible signatures, and the KD 14 is a return to form. From the mid-top silhouette to the strap over the top of the foot, the KD 14 will remind you of his best shoes from the OKC days. The shoe has a sleek and stylish look to it that is perfect for both the street and the court. With that being said, Nike has also put out some extravagant colorways that show off the sheer range of this shoe. From the flower power models to the more streamlined Nets offerings, the Nike KD 14 has provided something for everyone. Perhaps KD's play on the court has something to do with these being number one, but at the end of the day, the aesthetics speak for themselves. Hopefully, the KD 15 brings us more great looks.

Let us know which one of these signature shoes you like the best, in the comments below.