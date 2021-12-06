LeBron James has released a ton of signature shoes throughout the course of his career, and now that he is in his 19th season, the Lakers superstar is gearing up to drop the Nike LeBron 19. This is a shoe that we got to see during Space Jam: A New Legacy, and over the past few months, numerous new colorways have been teased online. Fans are interested in what kinds of offerings LeBron is cooking up right now, and recently, we got our first look at a new one called "Uniform Hook."

This sneaker is very loud and colorful as you can see that the upper is covered in yellow material, all while red is placed as highlights throughout. There is some blue plastic closer to the midsole, and when it comes to the Nike Air unit in the bottom, we have a translucent yellow tint that fits with the overall theme of the sneaker.

If you are hoping to get your hands on a pair, you will be able to do so as of Saturday, December 18th for a price of $200 USD. These will be coming out on the SNKRS app as well as other Nike Basketball retailers. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

