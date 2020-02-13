The Space Jam 2 x Nike LeBron 17 "Monstars" colorway will be releasing at select retailers starting at 10am ET today, February 13th, for the retail price of $225. The first of many Space Jam-inspired sneakers, these special edition kicks will also be releasing in grade school, pre-school and toddler sizes.

Check out some early purchase links for the Nike LeBron 17 "Monstars" below.

The "Monstars" colorway is highlighted by a glistening black knit upper, featuring multi-color accents, a purple iridescent midsole and iridescent "0" detailing on the tongue. Nike will also release a Space Jam x Nike LeBron 17 Low "Tune Squad" colorway later this week, as they officially kick off the countdown to Space Jam 2.

Click here for more details on the Bugs Bunny-inspired LeBron 17, and continue scrolling for official photos of the "Monstars" joint.

Space Jam Nike LeBron 17 Monstars

Nike

Space Jam Nike LeBron 17 Monstars

Nike

Space Jam Nike LeBron 17 Monstars

Nike

Space Jam Nike LeBron 17 Monstars

Nike

Space Jam Nike LeBron 17 Monstars

Nike