The Space Jam 2 x Nike LeBron 17 "Monstars" colorway will be releasing at select retailers starting at 10am ET today, February 13th, for the retail price of $225. The first of many Space Jam-inspired sneakers, these special edition kicks will also be releasing in grade school, pre-school and toddler sizes.

Check out some early purchase links for the Nike LeBron 17 "Monstars" below.

The "Monstars" colorway is highlighted by a glistening black knit upper, featuring multi-color accents, a purple iridescent midsole and iridescent "0" detailing on the tongue. Nike will also release a Space Jam x Nike LeBron 17 Low "Tune Squad" colorway later this week, as they officially kick off the countdown to Space Jam 2.

Click here for more details on the Bugs Bunny-inspired LeBron 17, and continue scrolling for official photos of the "Monstars" joint.

