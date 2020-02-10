Nike Basketball has several special edition sneakers on tap for this week in celebration of the NBA's All Star festivities, including the first Space Jam LeBron colorways. Among them, a "Monstars" Nike LeBron 17 and an exclusive "Tune Squad" Nike LeBron 17 Low.

The low-top LeBron 17s, retailing for $160, come equipped with a white knit upper, highlighted by red and blue detailing as a nod to the Tune Squad uniforms. Additional details include a furry, Bugs Bunny themed Nike swoosh, a pink sock liner with "What's Up Doc?" on the inside of the tongue, and Tune Squad insoles.

The "Monstars" Nike LeBron 17, priced at $225, is officially scheduled to debut on Friday, February 14th, followed by the limited edition "Tune Squad" LeBron 17 Low on the 15th. Continue scrolling for a closer look at both of the forthcoming LeBron 17s and click here to preview the Space Jam 2 uniforms.

Sneaker News

Sneaker News

Sneaker News

Sneaker News

Sneaker News

Sneaker News

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike