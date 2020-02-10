Monstars & Tune Squad LeBrons on tap for All Star Weekend.
Nike Basketball has several special edition sneakers on tap for this week in celebration of the NBA's All Star festivities, including the first Space Jam LeBron colorways. Among them, a "Monstars" Nike LeBron 17 and an exclusive "Tune Squad" Nike LeBron 17 Low.
The low-top LeBron 17s, retailing for $160, come equipped with a white knit upper, highlighted by red and blue detailing as a nod to the Tune Squad uniforms. Additional details include a furry, Bugs Bunny themed Nike swoosh, a pink sock liner with "What's Up Doc?" on the inside of the tongue, and Tune Squad insoles.
The "Monstars" Nike LeBron 17, priced at $225, is officially scheduled to debut on Friday, February 14th, followed by the limited edition "Tune Squad" LeBron 17 Low on the 15th. Continue scrolling for a closer look at both of the forthcoming LeBron 17s and click here to preview the Space Jam 2 uniforms.
Sneaker News
Sneaker News
Sneaker News
Sneaker News
Sneaker News
Sneaker News
Nike
Nike
Nike
Nike