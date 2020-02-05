Nike and LeBron James have plans to roll out a plethora of Space Jam 2 gear leading up the film's release in the Summer of 2021, including new Tune Squad and Monstars uniforms, as well as a range of footwear options. This will include the Nike LeBron 17 "Monstars" colorway releasing as part of their upcoming All Star collection, as well as the newly unveiled "Tune Squad" Nike LeBron 17 Low.

The low-top LeBron 17s come equipped with a white knit upper, highlighted by red and blue detailing as a nod to the Tune Squad uniforms. Additional details include a furry, Bugs Bunny themed Nike swoosh, a pink sock liner with "What's Up Doc?" on the inside of the tongue, and Tune Squad insoles.

The "Monstars" Nike LeBron 17 is expected to debut on February 14th, followed by the limited edition "Tune Squad" LeBron 17 Low on the 15th, although Nike has not yet announced official release details. Click here to preview the Space Jam 2 uniforms while we await more information.