LeBron James' 17th signature sneaker, the Nike LeBron 17, should be officially unveiled any day now as we are just a little over one month away from the start of the 2019-20 NBA season.

That said, LeBron has already shared a preview of the LeBron 17 and other sneaker pages have posted leaks of what's to come, so we already have a good idea of what to expect.

Among the colorways on tap is a "Future Air" rendition which is highlighted by a colorful, iridescent tongue and Nike swoosh that contrasts the grey knitposite construction. Additional details include a “Remove Before Launch” hangtag and splashes of orange on the sole, Air Max unit and inner lining. Overall, the design elements appear to be a reverse take on the popular "Big Bang" Nike LeBron 9.

Nike typically introduces LeBron's new signature sneakers in the Fall, just before the start of the new season, so we'll have to sit tight and wait for the official details on this "Future Air" colorway. In the meantime, check out some photos below.

Nike LeBron 17 Future Air/HouseofHeat

