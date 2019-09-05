Nike has not yet officially introduced LeBron James' 17th signature sneaker - the Nike LeBron 17 - but the man himself took to instagram last night to share some detailed images of the kicks in an all-purple "2K" colorway.

The special edition sneakers feature 2K branding in the middle of the tongue, while LeBron's logo is stamped up top.

Nike LeBron 17 2K/KingJames

It remains to be seen when the "2K" LeBron 17s will release, or if they'll be an in-game exclusive once NBA 2K20 officially drops tomorrow, September 6.

Continue scrolling for some additional images while we await more details.

