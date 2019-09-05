Preview the 2K Nike LeBron 17 ahead of tomorrow's NBA 2K20 launch.
Nike has not yet officially introduced LeBron James' 17th signature sneaker - the Nike LeBron 17 - but the man himself took to instagram last night to share some detailed images of the kicks in an all-purple "2K" colorway.
The special edition sneakers feature 2K branding in the middle of the tongue, while LeBron's logo is stamped up top.
Nike LeBron 17 2K/KingJames
It remains to be seen when the "2K" LeBron 17s will release, or if they'll be an in-game exclusive once NBA 2K20 officially drops tomorrow, September 6.
Continue scrolling for some additional images while we await more details.