The NBA season is officially underway but Nike and Kyrie Irving still have not officially introduced his latest signature sneaker - the Nike Kyrie 6. Irving laced up the exclusive "Pineapple House" Kyrie 5s for his Brooklyn Nets debut, as he hung 50 points on the Timberwolves, albeit in a losing effort.

Regardless of how well he played in the Kyrie 5s, we know it's only a matter of time before he makes the switch to the Kyrie 6. The sneakers have already surfaced in a number of colorways, including a dizzying joint that unexpectedly launched at overseas retailer Foot Patrol earlier this week.

Overall, the Kyrie 6 silhouette looks to carry on the tradition of Irving's popular sneaker line, drawing on inspiration from his previous models.

For instance, there are shades of the Kyrie 4 in the portion of the shoe where the Nike swoosh sits. There's also a midfoot strap akin to the Kyrie 2, while the midsole looks to feature Zoom turbo in the forefoot, which was first used on the Kyrie 5. Additionally, many fans have pointed out that the Kyrie 6 is sporting some serious Nike Air Yeezy vibes as well.

We expect to learn more specific details in the near future.