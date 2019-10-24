Kyrie Irving had himself a historic first game with the Brooklyn Nets, as he set a franchise record for points scored in a Nets player's NBA debut and an NBA record for most points scored in a debut for any NBA team.

The 27-year old All-Star racked up 50 points on 17-of-33 shooting in the home-opener on Wednesday, to go along with eight rebounds and seven assists. According to ESPN, the previous mark for most points scored in a player's debut was 47, set by Kiki Vandeweghe in 1984.

Kyrie nearly capped off his 50-point performance with what would have been a legendary "slip-n-slide" game-winner, but his jumper clanked off the iron as the Timberwolves held on for a 127-126 victory.

ESPN reports that Irving is just the fifth player in NBA history to put up 50 points in a season opener. Others who have accomplished the feat include Wilt Chamberlain in '62 (56), Michael Jordan in '89 (54), Elgin Baylor in '59 (52), Anthony Davis in '16 (50) and MJ in '86 (50).

"The job wasn't done," Irving said after the game. "So that 50 just goes into just another few numbers that -- it holds value, but not really when you don't get a win."

Irving and the Nets will return to the court on Friday night as they host the New York Knicks.