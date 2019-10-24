mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

SpongeBob x Nike Kyrie 5 "Pineapple House" Drops Today: Purchase Links

Kyle Rooney
October 24, 2019 09:40
As seen on the feet of Kyrie during his Nets debut.

Nike is returning to Bikini Bottom for at least one more Nike Kyrie 5 sneaker collab - this time paying homage to the iconic pineapple under the sea. And just like the previous SpongeBob x Nike Kyrie sneaker collabs, the Pineapple House colorway has been executed to perfection. 

Kyrie Irving laced up the special edition sneakers in his historic debut with the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night, and the kicks will go up for grabs at 10am ET today for the retail price of $130. Check out the early purchase links below.

Highlighted by a yellow-orange upper, the kicks borrow plenty of details from SpongeBob's home including a green lace shroud inspired by the roof and special edition logos on the heel that nod to his front door. Aquatic Nike swooshes, a speckled midsole designed to represent the sand and graphic insoles round out the look.

Scroll down for the official photos below.

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images
