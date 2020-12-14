Kobe Bryant was and still is one of the most legendary players to ever step on a basketball court. Throughout his time in the NBA, Bryant won five NBA championships and broke numerous records. When he retired in 2016, fans were sad to see him go although his performance in his final game was the sendoff many were hoping for. Kobe was equally iconic when it came to his sneakers, particularly the ones he made with Nike. Perhaps his most infamous shoe was the Nike Kobe 6 "Grinch" which just so happens to be coming back, 10 years after its original release.

Today, Nike unveiled the official images of the shoe, and as you can see below, the retro model stays true to the OG. The upper is comprised of a green scaley material, all while hints of yellow are placed on the midsole, tongue, and even the laces. There is a black Nike swoosh on the sides, all while a red Black Mamba logo is placed neatly on the tongue. When these first came out, the stock was limited and now, the OG sells for thousands of dollars online. Now, fans will have a new opportunity to get their hands on a pair.

For now, it is believed these will be dropping on Christmas Eve, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information.

Image via Nike

