When sneakerheads talk about their grails, they are typically talking about the shoe that got away. A sneaker that tried to get on release day but the hype was just too much to overcome, and they ultimately missed out. Grails almost always cost an obscene amount of money on the resale market, making them even harder to come by. For many Nike basketball fans, the Nike Zoom Kobe 6 "Grinch" is that exact grail. It's a shoe that was very difficult to come by, and now, it sells for thousands on StockX.

Luckily, it was revealed a few months ago that the Nike Zoom Kobe 6 "Grinch" would actually be making a triumphant return early next year. Well, according to Sneaker News, it would appear as though the Nike Zoom Kobe 6 "Grinch" will actually drop just in time for Christmas, on December 24th, better known as Christmas Eve.

This is exciting news for sneakerheads as it means the new Kobe 6 "Grinch" will be here in just under a month's time. For now, these are expected to be limited although hopefully not as limited as the original drop 10 years now.

