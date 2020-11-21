Throughout the years, Nike has put out some pretty iconic basketball shoes. Perhaps the peak of Nike basketball's existence came during the late 2000s and early 2010s when players like LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and even Kevin Durant were putting out consistently incredible shoes. With LeBron James, you had the LeBron 7, LeBron 8, and LeBron 9, which led to those infamous Heat-inspired offerings. Meanwhile, Kobe Bryant had some great silhouettes of his own, including the Nike Kobe 6, which is getting a whole slew of Protros in 2021.

One of those models is the forever iconic "Grinch" colorway, which now sells for thousands of dollars on the resale market. Fans have been wondering whether or not these would ever make a comeback, and now, it seems like we have an answer. There have been numerous teasers for these over the last few months and thanks to @zsneakerheadz, we now have some highly-detailed images that showcase the shoe in all of its glory. As you can see, the sneaker is still covered in green and yellow, all while black is placed on the Nike swoosh, and red is on the Mamba logo.

A release date has yet to be announced for these, so stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to provide those for you.