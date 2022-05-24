Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the NBA right now, and in the eyes of some, he is, indeed, the best. Having said that, it should be no surprise that Durant has his very own signature shoe. He is coming off of his 15th season in the NBA, which means he is currently on his 15th sneaker. So far, the shoe has received mixed reviews in terms of the aesthetics, however, with each new colorway, it becomes clearer what Nike was trying to do with it.

The latest colorway to be revealed is this beige and pink number, which can be found below. The shoe mostly takes on a beige upper with some cool patterns woven in, all while the side guards are pink. From there, flashes of blue are added for good measure as the KD logo on the tongue and the Nike swoosh are given the aforementioned hue.

There is no release date for this shoe right now, however, we do now that it will sell for a price of $160 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

