Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are gearing up for what could be a deep run in the NBA playoffs. With that being said, Nike has decided to unveil the Nike KD 15, which is certainly going to be a popular shoe if KD is able to lead this Nets team to a title. New colorways are currently being shown off online, and recently, the official images for the "Light Lemon Twist" offering hit the internet.

As you can see down below, this shoe certainly lives up to its name as it is covered in yellow. This yellow is then backup by some pink on the tongue and even a multi-colored swoosh. The multi-color look also appears on the outsole, which ultimately helps bring this entire colorway together. Hopefully, we get to see KD wear it during the postseason.

For now, there is no release date for this sneaker, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this brand new colorway, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

