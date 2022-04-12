Tonight, the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers will play against each other in the first round of the play-in tournament. The stakes are simple. If the Nets win, they go to the playoffs. If they lose, they will have to face the winner of a game between the Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks to see who gets that final spot. With the playoffs on the horizon, now is the best time for Nike to promote their new Kevin Durant sneaker, the Nike KD 15.

In fact, Nike is getting into the playoff spirit as they just released official photos for a "Nets" colorway, which can be found below. As you can see, the shoe has a mostly white upper with some black highlights throughout. From there, the midsole is mostly tan, all while the KD logo on the tongue is in two shades of blue.

These kicks are slated to release later this year, however, there is no official release date as of right now. With that in mind, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. As always, let us know what you think of these shoes, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike