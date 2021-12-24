Kevin Durant's Nike KD 14 was recently crowned as the best signature sneaker of the year in our best of 2021 list. It is a shoe that has the iconic aesthetics of Durant's previous models from his OKC days, and fans are loving the shoe so far. It's an offering that you truly cannot go wrong with, and a multitude of great colorways have been released so far.

The latest offering to be shown off is this "Ky-D" colorway which can be found below. As you will immediately notice, the upper is made with various unique patterns and colors that are supposed to pay homage to Durant's teammate, Kyrie Irving. From the all-seeing eye on the straps to the references to 7 and 11, there is no denying that this is a shoe that is supposed to be a showcase of all that Kyrie has accomplished throughout his time in the NBA. Now, it is only a matter of time before the Nike Kyrie 8 gets a KD colorway.

There is no release date for this shoe, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

