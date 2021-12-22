Throughout Kevin Durant's career, he has always done his best to pay homage to his late Aunt Pearl, who passed away back in 2000 after a battle with lung cancer. Ever since coming out with the Nike KD 4, Durant has made it a point to release an "Aunt Pearl" colorway that features some gorgeous pink textures. With the Nike KD 14, fans were waiting to see if an "Aunt Pearl" offering would make its way to the market, and as it turns out, sneakerheads will not be disappointed.

In the images below, you can find the all-pink KD 14 which has numerous references to Pearl. From the angel wings on the back to the "Aunt Pearl" branding on the tongue, this shoe is the perfect homage to KD's beloved aunt. All of the details are quite intricate and overall, this is yet another example of why Kevin Durant has one of the best signature sneakers on the floor this season.

As for the release date, nothing has been announced, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this model, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

