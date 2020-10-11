Kevin Durant has had numerous special people in his life during his rise as one of the best basketball players in the world. During his formative years, his aunt Pearl was always by his side. Sadly, she passed away in 2000 after a battle with lung cancer. Since that time, Durant has always tried to honor her. More recently, KD has been able to do that through his sneaker deal with Nike as ever since the KD 4, he has been releasing pink "Aunt Pearl" offerings. Now, the KD 13 is getting such a model.

In the official images below, you can see that the entire upper has a pink glow to it, while the Nike swoosh has a blue and silver iridescent look. This aesthetic is also placed on the back heel which complements the light shade of pink, quite nicely. From there, the outsole of the shoe has a blue and white marble look, that brings the entire aesthetic together.

If you are interested in getting your hands on these, you will be able to do so as of October 24th, with pairs going for $160 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

