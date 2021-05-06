With the Nike Dunk Low resurgence upon us, Nike has made it a point to deliver various incredible colorways to the market. Over the last few weeks, we here at HNHH have reported on a whole slew of new shoes that are certainly going to make a huge impact on the market. Whether it be colorways for men or women, Nike has a whole lot of heat on the way and we can't wait to see what they have in store for the rest of 2021.

One of the latest Nike Dunk Low colorways to be shown off was revealed just this past week. Of course, we are talking about the Nike Dunk Low "University Blue" or "UNC" for short. This colorway is extremely iconic and fans are going to recognize these pretty well immediately. As for the shoe itself, we see a white leather base all while powder blue overlays are placed all the way throughout the upper. It's a gorgeous yet clean shoe that will look great with your summer outfits.

A release date has not yet been determined so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates and information.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike