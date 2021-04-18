If you are a fan of the Nike Dunk Low, then these last couple of years have been incredibly kind to you. After years of obscurity, the Dunk Low has returned to the forefront of sneaker discourse as fans have a renewed interest in one of the cleanest silhouettes to ever come out of a Nike factory. As a result of this popularity, we have seen a whole slew of colorways get made, including a "Purple Pulse" model which was revealed just a few days ago.

Now, we have the official images for a "Yellow Strike" offering which seems to be of the same style as the "Purple Pulse" except for this time, it is not a women's exclusive. The sneaker has a mostly white base although the overlays are constructed with a white and yellow swirl. From there, the Nike swoosh is solid yellow which adds a dynamic glow to the overall look of the shoe.

These are expected to drop sometime in the Spring so keep an eye out at your local sneaker shop for more details. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

