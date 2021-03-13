Fans of the Nike Dunk Low have been eating well over the past couple of years as the silhouette has earned a renewed interest among fans. Even influencers have been bringing back the shoe into their rotations and Nike has taken notice. Some iconic colorways have made their way back to the Nike Dunk Low and throughout 2021, the shoe will be getting even more offerings.

The latest offering to be shown off comes from the Twitter user @brandon1an, who recently unveiled a "University Blue" model of the shoe. As you can see in the images below, the sneaker has a white leather base all while the overlays are powder blue.

The "University Blue" aesthetic is one that all Nike fans should recognize at this point, and we're sure numerous Dunk Low fans will be looking to get their hands on these sooner rather than later. It's a shoe that will look great during the summer, and we can't wait to see what outfits get paired with it.

In the meantime, a release date has not been revealed so keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest updates.

Image via @brandon1an

