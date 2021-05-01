These last couple of years have been huge for the Nike Dunk Low as the silhouette has seen a huge resurgence. Sneakerheads are starting to appreciate this sneaker again and it is easy to see why. It's one of those models that will always stand the test of time and it also lends itself towards some incredible colorways. Both men and women have been receiving some new offerings as of late, and now, Nike has just unveiled the perfect women's summer colorway.

This new model seen below is called "Sunset Pulse" and it truly brings out the "What The" vibes. The shoe is filled with pastel shades spanning from lavender to green to blue and to pink. There are also some more vibrant colors although those are reserved for the overlays that feature pops of color. Overall, these elements merge together to create a truly dope shoe that is going to liven up a lot of outfits this summer.

The shoe is slated to drop for $110 USD although a release date has not yet been announced. Be sure to keep your eyes open at your local retailer as these should be coming out sooner rather than later.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike