Over the last year or so, the Nike Dunk series has been having a massive resurgence. Thanks to the likes of Travis Scott and other influencers, the Nike Dunk Low and High is gaining steam right now and it has led to a plethora of new colorways. Nike knows there is a demand right now and they want to make sure all of their consumers are satisfied. The latest Nike Dunk High to be shown off is of the PRM EMB variety which features some mesh and leather along the upper.

What makes this new colorway fun is the fact that it was made with Lakers fans in mind. The shoe has black mesh on the sides, toe box, and cuff, all while the overlays are made of purple leather. There is even a yellow Nike swoosh on the side to bring it all together. Perhaps the boldest detail to be found here is the Nike logo on the back heel, which has a 3D quality to it and is outlined in yellow.

If you're a Lakers fan, you can't go wrong with these as they will officially release on Thursday, April 29th. Let us know if these are a must-cop, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

