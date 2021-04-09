Over these past couple of years, the Nike SB Dunk Low and High have been receiving a ton of great new colorways. This is primarily because the shoe has undergone a massive resurrection after a few years of low popularity. Celebrities continue to wear SBs and now, the younger generation is being exposed to one of the most classic lines in Nike's storied past. With the Spring in full swing and the summer almost here, Nike is taking the opportunity to get colorful with an all-new "Hawaii" offering.

As you can see in the images below, the shoe has two shades of blue that are swirled throughout. From there, we have some extremely nice pink flowers that are placed along the silhouette, leading to a classic aesthetic that will make you think of GTA Vice City, and of course, the great State of Hawaii. The laces and Nike swoosh are beige which leads to a nice final piece of contrast.

In terms of the release date, these will be coming out on April 9th for $120 USD. Let us know what you think of this new model, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

