Nike has released hundreds of sneaker silhouettes over the last few decades and while there are some that have fallen into obscurity, there are others that fans feel nostalgic for. One of those shoes is the Nike Dunk High, which seemingly fell off in popularity during the mid-2010s. However, over the past couple of years, the Nike Dunk High has made a roaring comeback, and Nike has taken notice by delivering numerous dope new colorways.

The latest colorway to be shown off is this "Dark Curry" offering which can be found below. This shoe has some interesting Fall vibes as the base of the sneaker is black, all while brown suede is found on the overlays, and orange is placed on the Nike swoosh. All of this comes together in a unique colorway that will certainly appeal to anyone who is looking for something with some neutral colors.

Fans of the shoe will be able to cop a pair on Friday, March 5th, for the price of $120 USD. Throughout 2021, Nike will be coming through with even more Nike Dunk Highs, so keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest news from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

