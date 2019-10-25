Halloween is right around the corner and several brands are celebrating with festive sneaker collabs and colorways of their most popular silhouettes.

For instance, Vans is releasing an entire collection inspired by Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas," and Nike has multiple Halloween-themed kicks on tap, including a "Day Of The Dead" collection, as well as the "Night of Mischief" Nike SB Dunk Low, which is officially slated to release on October 31 via Nike.com.

Select retailers will have the kicks early this weekend.

The Dunks come equipped with a number of holiday-themed elements including Jack-o'-lantern perforations on the orange leather toe box, purple web detailing and the words "Trick" and "Treat" on the left and right heel, respectively. Additional details include a ghost logo on the inside of the tongue, a slime green outsole, and insoles decorated with pumpkin guts.

Check out some additional images in the posts embedded below.