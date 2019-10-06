Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas is set to come to life as part of Vans' newest sneaker and apparel collaboration, featuring a plethora of your favorite characters from Halloweentown.

Included in the collection is a black suede Vans Sk8-Hi featuring purple detailing along with images of Sally, Zero and the Zombie Band, as well as a Vans Slip-On that nods to Jack's bowtie. The menacing trio Lock, Shock and Barrel are portrayed on a black, green and red colorway of the Vans Authentic, while the Vans Era comes equipped with a black & white collage of all the characters, including a subtle nod to the Easter bunny on the inner lining.

In total, the collection consists of 10 different colorways throughout six separate silhouette, as well as a matching range of apparel and accessories.

Check out official images of the kicks and gear below, and look for all of the items to launch on October 4 via Vans.com and select Vans retailers.

