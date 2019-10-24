Nike has a number of special edition sneakers on deck in celebration of the festivities this month, including a "Night of Mischief" Nike SB Dunk Low and a skeletal Air Force 1 Low. Additionally, The Swoosh has plans to release a three-pack of sneakers in honor of the Day Of The Dead.

As shown below, Nike's Dia De Los Muertos pack will consist of the Nike Air Force 1 Low, Nike Cortez and Nike Air Max 95. Each of the sneakers come equipped with skeletal and sugar skull detailing that shines through via reflective accents throughout the uppers.

Nike Day Of The Dead Pack/Nike

The AF1 Low is inspired by La Calaca, meaning skeleton, with a white upper representing the sugar that the skulls are constructed from. The Air Max 95 nods to La Catrina, the tall female skeleton who indicates a happy afterlife. Lastly, the Nike Cortez “El Altar" nods to graphics found on traditional altars, also known as ofrendas.

All three are slated to launch on October 25 on Nike.com. Continue scrolling for some additional photos.

Nike Air Max 95 "Day Of The Dead"/Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Day Of The Dead"/Nike

Nike Cortez "Day Of The Dead"/Nike

