Over the past few years, one of the most popular running shoes on the market has been the Nike Air VaporMax. This shoe was originally shown off back in 2017, with Travis Scott occupying as the face of the new silhouette. At first, many were skeptical of the shoe thanks to its bubble-like Air Max unit on the outsole, although eventually, people began to realize just how comfortable the shoe is. Since that time, Nike has refined the sneaker and it has received a plethora of new colorways and variations.

As you can see in the images below, we now have a fresh look at the Nike Air VaporMax 2021, which is the latest model in the silhouette's lineup. This sneaker has a few changes, including an embroidered Nike swoosh on the sides that creates an interesting contrast with the rest of the Flyknit makeup. Interestingly, the first colorway of the Nike Air VaporMax 2021 will be very colorful, with shades of pink, green, and blue, found throughout.

A release date has yet to be revealed for these although you can expect them to drop sometime this year. Let us know what you think of this new VaporMax, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

