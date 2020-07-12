If you're a big Nike running shoe fan, then you have most certainly heard of the VaporMax. This particular shoe first debuted all the way back in 2017 and at the time, fans were fairly confused as to how they felt about it. The sneaker's midsole is completely made up of an Air unit that is divided into little pods. This design has proven to be extremely comfortable and while the aesthetics remain unorthodox, sneakerheads have finally come around on the silhouette.

Recently, Nike revealed the Nike Air VaporMax 2020 which is made with reused materials. Not to mention, there is FlyEase technology which lends itself well to accessibility for those with disabilities. As for the design, this shoe is incredibly colorful and features some utility-like design elements that make it stand out when compared to other base VaporMax models.

As for the release date, you can expect these to drop on July 23rd for an unknown price. Keep it locked to HNHH for more news from the sneaker world as we will be sure to bring you all of the updates. Also, let us know if you plan on buying these.

Image via Nike

