Nike has always had an affinity for running shoes and innovation. The Nike Air VaporMax is one of those shoes that is no exception to the rule. This sneaker turned heads when it was first revealed back in 2017 thanks to its Air Bubble midsole. It is one of the most comfortable shoes on the market and continues to be a premium choice for those looking for a stylish sneaker to go running in. The technology works really well and is a real competitor to Boost.

The latest model of the VaporMax is the 3.0 and soon, it will be getting the all-pink colorway which can be found below. As far as the colorway is concerned, there really isn't that much to talk about. The Flyknit uppers are hot pink which is an aesthetic that makes its way to the air bubbles on the bottom. Overall, it's a pretty loud shoe but if pink is your thing, you should definitely consider these.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, you will be able to scoop these up very soon for $200 USD. With this in mind, let us know whether or not you plan on copping, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

