One of the best Nike shoes of all-time is the Air Max 97 and ever since the shoe's 20th birthday back in 2017, it has received a ton of new colorways has interest for the silhouette has skyrocketed. If you are a big fan of the Air Max 97, you have been rewarded for your patience, and this year, it seems like Nike has some big plans, especially closer to Air Max Day.

For instance, Nike has just unveiled a Swarovski crystal version of the Air Max 97 called "Polar Blue." As you can see in the images below, the shoe has that signature shimmery style to it, all while a silver glow is placed upon the upper. From there, we have some hints of blue on the Nike swoosh branding, which helps accentuate the overall look. It's a flashy offering but it's one of those sneakers that many collectors will be looking to add to their collections.

As for the actual release date, these will be hitting the market on Thursday, March 25th for a price of $400 USD. The release will take place on the Nike SNKRS App, so prepare yourself for as many Ls as humanly possible.

Image via Nike

