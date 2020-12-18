Undefeated and Nike have come through with numerous collaborations over the years and sneakerheads always seem to enjoy them. Perhaps the most popular Undefeated x Nike sneakers are the Air Max 97's that seemingly drop at a pretty steady clip. It feels like every single year, we are blessed with new Undefeated x Nike Air Max 97s and 2020 is no exception. While sure, it's been a weird and horrible year, it has still been pretty reliable in terms of sneaker trends.

In the official photos below, you can see two new colorways that are listed as "Militia Green/Orange Blaze/White/Black" and "Black/Volt/Militia Green/White." These models are unique in their own right although they do contain come familiar details that sneakerheads will certainly appreciate. For instance, both colorways have a strip of material that wraps around the entire silhouette that says "Undefeated" in a repeated fashion. This is an aesthetic that has made its way to numerous Undefeated x Nike Air Max 97 collabs in the past, so longtime sneakerheads will certainly appreciate the look.

These will be available through Undefeated.com as of December 29th so if you plan on grabbing a pair, make sure you're prepared on release day. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

