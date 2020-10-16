Undefeated and Nike have been frequent collaborators in the past, especially over the past few months as they have teamed up for multiple colorways of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro. Following Bryant's tragic passing, Nike has been looking to pay homage to the basketball legend with a myriad of Kobe 5 Protro colorways. After successful drops of their previous collabs with Undefeated, the two brands are back for more as they recently came through with the official images for the "Hall Of Fame" offering.

The colorway is extremely unique as we are met with a gold upper that is then complemented by a gradient Nike swoosh that begins with red and ends with purple. The midsole is also interesting and it starts off gold and then purple speckles help transition into a purple outsole. These elements all come together to create a Nike Kobe 5 Protro that should prove to be exciting for Kobe fans everywhere.

A release date has yet to be announced for these so stay tuned as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates. As always, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike