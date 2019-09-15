Undefeated and Nike have another sneaker collection in the works, coming on the heels of the four-pack of Kobe 4 Protros that recently released.

This time around, UNDFTD and Nike have teamed up for a collection of Nike Air Max 90s - reportedly featuring four with white uppers and four built on black uppers. According to reports, two of the eight sneakers will also be releasing in preschool and toddler sizing.

Undefeated has not yet unveiled the full collection but official images of select colorways have already surfaced, including two "Blue Fury" iterations as well as another two with solar red detailing. All of the kicks come equipped with "UNDEFEATED" lace dubraes and UNDFTD logos on the heel in place of the "Nike Air" branding.

A release date has not yet been announced but it is believed the kicks will launch at Undefeated stores and through their online shop on September 20. The adult sizes will reportedly retail for $150, with pre-school and toddler sizes priced at $90 and $75, respectively.

Stay tuned for the official release details and continue scrolling for official images of the "Blue Fury" colorways

UNDFTD x Nike Air Max 90/J23 App

UNDFTD x Nike Air Max 90/J23 App

UNDFTD x Nike Air Max 90/J23 App

UNDFTD x Nike Air Max 90/J23 App

UNDFTD x Nike Air Max 90/J23 App

UNDFTD x Nike Air Max 90/J23 App

UNDFTD x Nike Air Max 90/J23 App

UNDFTD x Nike Air Max 90/J23 App