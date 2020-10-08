Halloween is just around the corner which means sneaker brands are looking to deliver some spooky kicks to consumers. Nike has been especially active during the Halloween and the Fall season, so it should be no surprise that they are coming right back in 2020 with more Halloween-themed shoes. Among these sneakers is the Nike Air Max 97 "Halloween" which scraps the typical orange aesthetics for something much different.

Purple and green have also proven to be great Halloween colors and that is the exact aesthetic this sneaker tries to encapsulate. In the official photos below, you can see how the upper features black and purple, while green is placed on the midsole. There is even a green slime effect on the side panel for even more Halloween vibes. What makes this sneaker unique is how the green parts actually glow in the dark. This creates yet another spooky motif that will make for the perfect trick-or-treating shoe.

If you're looking to get your hands on these, you will be able to do so as of October 20th, with the sneaker going for a price of $180 USD.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike