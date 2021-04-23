LeBron James has been a huge figure in Los Angeles as he helped bring the Lakers a title last year while in the NBA bubble. While some Lakers fans were skeptical at first, there is no denying that he loves the city and now, he is paying homage by coming out with a special Lakers-themed Nike Air Max 95.

This new LeBron Air Max 95 is special as it has a mismatched upper on both sneakers. On the right shoe you have a purple upper while on the left you have gold. These aesthetics are very obviously a reference to the Lakers and overall, this is a dope take on the infamous purple and gold scheme. Not to mention, the Air Max 95 is always a silhouette that fans can get behind.

This sneaker has been delayed on two separate occasions although now, it is set to be released for $170 USD on Wednesday, April 28th through the Nike SNKRS App. These are a must-cop for all of the Lakers fans out there, so be sure to be on the ball when these hit the app. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

