LeBron James is known for being a huge sneakerhead and over the years, he has proven his love of sneakers by having a massive collection that goes well beyond his signature shoes with Nike. LeBron has shown off this collection in the past and if there is one thing for certain, he loves Air Maxes, particularly the Nike Air Max 95, which is easily one of the most iconic models in the Air Max library.

As a result of LeBron's love of the silhouette, he will be getting his own colorway for it. While this colorway was teased just last week, Nike has come through with the official images, as seen below. The shoe is actually mismatched, and the colors align perfectly with the Los Angeles Lakers. The right shoe is purple, while the left one is yellow, although both shoes do have some elements of the opposite color. Overall, it's a fun concept that Lakers fans are going to adore.

The release date is set for March 30th so keep your eyes peeled to your local retailer to see if these will be coming your way. In the meantime, let us know what you think about these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

