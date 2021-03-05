LeBron James is one of the most famous athletes in the entire world and as a direct result of his fame, he has been able to enjoy numerous massive brand deals with some of the biggest companies in the world. Since entering the NBA back in 2003, LeBron has been linked up with Nike and this has led to a plethora of signature shoes that sell out all over the world.

Now, it would appear as though LeBron is getting his very own Nike Air Max 95 colorway. This information comes from the Instagram user @bighomiekicks80 who recently took to their account with some in-depth images of a mismatched purple and gold Air Max 95. The outsole of these shoes are filled with LeBron's accomplishments, and they are a very clear ode to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Based on information coming from the Finish Line release calendar, this sneaker is going to be coming out very soon, on March 30th. As you can imagine, however, these are going to be very limited as many sneakerheads will be looking to get their hands on a pair.

Let us know whether or not you plan on buying these, and be sure to keep it locked to HNHH for more news from the world of sneakers.

Image via bighomiekicks80

