Nike Basketball and Jordan Brand have major plans for the NBA's All Star festivities in Chicago next month, including a plethora of highly coveted sneakers. This will include Jordan Brand's "Unite" collection, featuring the Off-White Air Jordan 5 collab and "Retro U" Air Jordan 3s, as well as a Space Jam inspired Nike LeBron 17.

Although the LeBron-led Space Jam 2 film won't be hitting theaters until the summer of 2021, Nike Basketball is getting an early jump on things with a two-pack of LeBron 17s. The "Monstars" colorway is expected to launch in mid-February, along with the rest of Nike's All Star collection.

The Swoosh has also unveiled the third "Coming To America" Nike Zoom Freak 1 and another Gatorade x Nike PG 4 collab, as well as a "Don C" Nike KD 12 and a red Nike Kyrie 6 that pulls on inspiration from the Air Jordan 11. Not to mention, the return of the "All Star" Nike LeBron 7 and an all-new Don C x Air Force 1 collab.

Scroll down for official images of Nike Basketball's All Star collection, and stay tuned for the official release details.

