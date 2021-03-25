LeBron James has loved every bit of his time in Los Angeles and whenever he gets the chance, he pays homage to the city in the form of a brand new sneaker. Typically, LeBron does this with his very own signature sneaker models, however, now he's looking to do it with one of the most iconic models in Nike's history: the Air Max 95.

The Nike Air Max 95 in Lakers colors has been teased over the past few weeks now, with the official images found below. One shoe is predominantly purple while the other is mostly yellow, and the mismatched look is perfect for the Lakers' aesthetics. This new colorway is actually going to be called "Home Team" which actually makes a lot of sense especially when you think about the context that surrounds the entire shoe. Whether you're a LeBron, Lakers, or Air Max 95 fan, there is something for everyone here.

If you are interested in getting yourself a pair, you will be able to do so as of April 6th for a price of $170 USD. These would be a huge addition to any collection, especially if you're a Los Angeles resident. As always, stay tuned for more news from the world of sneakers.

Image via Nike

