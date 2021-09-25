Over the past few years, Nike has been bringing out some pretty cool Halloween-inspired Nike Air Force 1 Low colorways. Back in 2018, we got the white and black skeleton offering, and a year later, we got the colors reversed as black took up the majority of the upper. Last year in 2020, Nike came out with an orange and black version of the shoe, and now, in 2021, Nike is looking to serve fans yet another variation of the model.

In the photos below, you can see that this colorway is purple and white. The leather upper contains a bright purple tone while the skeleton of the foot is white. Perhaps the best detail here is the midsole which turns green when placed in the dark. The glow in the dark look is always perfect for Halloween, and Nike continued the tradition with these.

For now, a release date has not been determined for these although you can expect to pick them up in the month of October for a price of $130 USD. Let us know what you think of this colorway, in the comments section below, and stay tuned to HNHH for more sneaker news coming down the pipeline.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike