As we approach Halloween, sneaker brands are coming out with more and more sneakers that embrace the spooky aesthetic of the unofficial holiday. Nike knows better than anyone just how important it is to come out with shoes during Halloween and one of the models we have been reporting on is the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Black Skeleton."

Based on the images below, you can see that the shoe is covered in black leather and even has a white skeleton foot on the side. These shoes actually glow in the dark so the skeleton is fully visible during the right conditions. It creates a perfect aesthetic for those who want to go as a skeleton this Halloween. Finding shoes to wear with your costumes can be a bit of a chore but with this colorway, trick-or-treaters are going to be covered.

According to Sole Collector, these will be coming to the SNKRS app on Friday, October 25th for $130 USD. Let us know in the comments what you think of this model and whether or not you're going to cop.

