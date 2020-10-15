Halloween is just around the corner and sneaker brands are ready to take full advantage as they have begun showing off some of the designs they have planned for the spooky season. Of course, Nike has been especially active during past Halloweens and in 2020, this is no exception. Last year, everybody remembers the infamous "Black Skeleton" colorway which featured a skeleton's foot on the upper. This design actually glowed in the dark which made it the perfect sneaker for the Halloween aesthetic.

Now, Nike is bringing back this look except with an orange leather upper and a black foot graphic. In the official images below, you can see just how this look comes together, and if you need something for Halloween, well, these would definitely do the trick as they tick every single box. Even the midsole and outsole are glow in the dark, which is a great detail to remain consistent with past iterations.

Fans of this sneaker will be able to get themselves a pair as of October 28th through the Nike SNKRS App for $130 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

