Nike and Colin Kaepernick are set to launch his limited edition Nike Air Force 1 Low today, December 23rd starting at 10am ET. Kaepernick first debuted his AF1 collab prior to his workout in Atlanta last month, and now his fans of all sizes will have an opportunity to show their support.

Check out the early purchase links below.

Kaepernick's Air Force 1 Low features a black leather upper equipped with a black-to-white gradient Nike swoosh, his logo on the tongue, a white midsole and any ice blue outsole beneath it all. Additionally, Kaep's image is stamped on the heel tab, and the date on the bottom of the sole - August 14, 2016 - serves as a nod to the first time that he took a knee in protest of police brutality.

Take a look at some additional photos below.