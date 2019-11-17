Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick worked out for several teams yesterday in hopes to make his return to the league after a three-year absence. According to ESPN, Kaepernick performed well, with Adam Schefter reporting that NFL executives in attendance found his arm talent "elite."

"I've been ready for three years,'' Kaepernick said to the media after his workout. "I've been denied for three years. We all know why I came out here. [I] showed it today in front of everybody. We have nothing to hide. So we're waiting for the 32 owners, 32 teams, Roger Goodell, all of them stop running. Stop running from the truth. Stop running from the people."

"We're out here. We're ready to play. We're ready to go anywhere," he continued. "My agent, Jeff Nalley, is ready to talk [to] any team. I'll interview with any team at any time. I've been ready.''

While it was originally reported that 25 teams would be in attendance, after a change in venue, only 7 arrived. The Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets, Washington Redskins, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions and Tennessee Titans watched Kaepernick's workout.

Former NFL receivers Brice Butler, Bruce Ellington, Jordan Veasy and Ari Wertz all caught passes from Kaepernick. Carolina Panthers safety, and ex-teammate of Kaepernick, Eric Reid was also present.