For years, the Foamposite has been one of the most enigmatic shoes in all of streetwear culture. Penny Hardaway made the shoe famous and it immediately became a fashion staple on the East Coast. Over the years, there have been some iconic colorways although, at times, the popularity of the sneaker has dwindled. Regardless, there are still some diehard Foamposite fans out there and whenever a new offering is introduced, the fans make sure to do everything in their power to cop it.

Now, thanks to @zsneakerheadz on Instagram, we have a fresh look at the Nike Air Foamposite One in a colorway that has been labeled as "White/Black/Hyper Royal/Black." In the post below, you can see that the shoe has a mostly white upper, while the cuff and tooling that comes down over the laces are black. From there, we have some hyper royal blue that is placed into the middle of the laces, which helps add some nice contrast to the overall look of the shoe.

For now, these are being teased for April of this year which means they are a few weeks to a month away. We're sure more official details will be dropping soon, so keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest details.