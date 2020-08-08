Thanks to Penny Hardaway, the Nike Air Foamposite One is a classic sneaker that always seems to get sneakerheads excited when new colorways appear. Sure, the shoe isn't nearly as popular as it once was, but that doesn't mean the silhouette is any less iconic. The shape is unmistakable and when you put these on your feet, you are immediately making a massive statement. Simply put, people are going to pay attention when they see you with these on.

Recently, a brand new colorway was revealed on Instagram by the sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz. The colorway is being listed as Black/White-Aurora-Game Royal but as you can see, the shoe has an interesting graphic element that breaks up the front from the back. For instance, the toe box of the shoe is blue while the back part is black. In between that, there is a white squiggle that helps add some peculiar contrast.

If you're in the market for some brand new foams, you will be able to scoop these up as of September 4th for $230 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think and as always, stay tuned for more updates from the sneaker world as we always have you covered.